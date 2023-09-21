Trinity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO)

Trinity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 30,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 16,097 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,071,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 10,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPMO traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.56. The company had a trading volume of 30,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,076. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.83. Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $49.92 and a 52 week high of $59.98. The company has a market capitalization of $198.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 0.89.

Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Momentum ETF (SPMO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Momentum (US Dollar) index. The fund tracks an index of 100 S&P 500 components with the strongest volatility-adjusted momentum. SPMO was launched on Oct 9, 2015 and is managed by Invesco.

