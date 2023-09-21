UnlimitedIP (UIP) Price Hits $0.15

UnlimitedIP (UIP) traded up 17.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. UnlimitedIP has a total market capitalization of $256.93 million and approximately $331,894.23 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000575 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, UnlimitedIP has traded up 106.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,679,985,525 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.uip.group.

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UnlimitedIP has a current supply of 2,839,985,525.01 with 1,679,985,525.0099177 in circulation. The last known price of UnlimitedIP is 0.13145068 USD and is down -0.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $195,915.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.uip.group.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.