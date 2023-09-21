Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 1,219 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 71,534 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,120,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,594,235,000 after acquiring an additional 135,644 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,650,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,506,132 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,234,305,000 after acquiring an additional 330,954 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $1,222,931,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,505,963 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,093,986,000 after acquiring an additional 327,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $1.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.99. 2,634,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,000. The stock has a market cap of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.28. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Starbucks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.76.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

