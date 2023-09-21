Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,182 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,924 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $4,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.2% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 105,276 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at about $403,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 10,274 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,852 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE in the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in NIKE by 13.3% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,927 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after buying an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 1,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $182,542.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 5,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total value of $593,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,506,733. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,251 shares of company stock valued at $17,063,257. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NIKE from $130.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.24.

NYSE NKE traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,278,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,948,934. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day moving average is $112.19. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NIKE had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The firm had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.11%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

