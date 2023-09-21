Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 596,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,259 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.0% of Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $43,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bollard Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.75 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.27. 9,672,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,732,346. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.74.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

