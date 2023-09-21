Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on September 27th

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, September 27th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 20th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTF opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $12.14.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

