Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Shares Acquired by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 8.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of VSS stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.67. 62,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 241,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $116.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

