Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) is Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 635,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,035 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $50,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $15,242,923,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCIT traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $76.56. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,434,541. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.84. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $73.37 and a 12-month high of $81.66.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.2582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

