Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VOE. Truepoint Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 18,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAGStone Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. TAGStone Capital Inc. now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.02. 63,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 371,523. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.31 and a 200 day moving average of $135.55. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $147.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

