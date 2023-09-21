Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Sold by Affinity Capital Advisors LLC

Affinity Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,689 shares during the period. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VCSH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 165.9% in the 1st quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 3,887,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425,000 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 23,546.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 1,255,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,089 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCSH stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $75.11. 2,836,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,011,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.81. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.26 and a 1-year high of $76.68.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2095 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

