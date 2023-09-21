Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Purchased by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTEB. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,113.8% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

VTEB traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $48.67. The company had a trading volume of 8,795,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,422,421. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.00.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

