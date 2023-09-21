Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.37 (BATS:VFQY)

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3746 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFQY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.77. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Get Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000.

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.