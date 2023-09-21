Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Announces Dividend of $0.37 (BATS:VFQY)

Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (BATS:VFQY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 19th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.3746 per share on Tuesday, September 26th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Price Performance
Shares of VFQY traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.77. 5,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.23. The stock has a market cap of $230.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.08.
Institutional Trading of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 262.3% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 7,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 5,690 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $536,000.
Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF (VFQY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for VFQY Fund index. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation by investing in stocks with strong fundamentals as determined by the advisor. VFQY was launched on Feb 13, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.
