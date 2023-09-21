Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 24,818 Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in Crane (NYSE:CR – Free Report) by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,818 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.08% of Crane worth $3,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Crane by 2.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,462,324 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $733,474,000 after acquiring an additional 158,787 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,472,630 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $391,534,000 after purchasing an additional 56,773 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,071,875 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $462,158,000 after purchasing an additional 46,506 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,491,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $161,508,000 after purchasing an additional 12,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $149,668,000 after purchasing an additional 51,792 shares in the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Crane from $87.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Crane in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Crane from $92.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crane currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.75.

CR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.81. The company had a trading volume of 71,222 shares, compared to its average volume of 342,879. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.39. The company has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. Crane has a 1 year low of $67.28 and a 1 year high of $95.21.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $509.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.65 million. Crane had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Crane will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.54%.

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company has three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Aerospace & Electronics segment supplies critical components and systems, including original equipment and aftermarket parts, primarily for the commercial aerospace, and the military aerospace, defense, and space markets.

