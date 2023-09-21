Venture Visionary Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,286 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $34,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $234,787,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of VTV stock traded down $2.44 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $140.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,099,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,196,057. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $144.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.42. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a market cap of $98.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

