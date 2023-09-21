Venture Visionary Partners LLC Has $7.40 Million Position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 524 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Welltower were worth $7,395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WELL. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Welltower from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:WELL traded down $1.41 on Thursday, hitting $83.85. 1,676,457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,897. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $82.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.16. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $56.50 and a one year high of $86.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.71, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.05.

Welltower Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 14th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.92%.

Welltower Company Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust ("REIT") and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

