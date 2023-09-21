Venture Visionary Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 548 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC owned 0.32% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $6,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 291.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

Get SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

XME stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.20. The stock had a trading volume of 2,313,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,348,998. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1-year low of $40.76 and a 1-year high of $59.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.61.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.