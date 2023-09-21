Venture Visionary Partners LLC Sells 2,056 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,962 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2,024.0% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 612,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 584,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 103.7% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Stock Down 2.8 %

NYSE:O traded down $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $52.31. 4,077,431 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,229,171. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.10. Realty Income Co. has a twelve month low of $52.18 and a twelve month high of $68.85. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a oct 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous oct 23 dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.10%.

O has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Saturday, August 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.34.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

