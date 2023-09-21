Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,973 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $3,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,770 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,260,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 257,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,222,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 19,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,724,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Teledyne Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $470.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their price target on Teledyne Technologies from $533.00 to $565.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Teledyne Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $423.00 to $495.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $500.40.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $414.34. The company had a trading volume of 170,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,181. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $325.00 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $404.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $411.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.04. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.43 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Jane Cecile Sherburne sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $406.77, for a total value of $813,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,237,641.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.40, for a total value of $5,491,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,533,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,646 shares of company stock valued at $25,717,295. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teledyne Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teledyne Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.