Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) Shares Sold by Tectonic Advisors LLC

Tectonic Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the period. Vista Energy accounts for 0.8% of Tectonic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Tectonic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vista Energy were worth $6,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kensington Investments B.V. purchased a new stake in Vista Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $195,750,000. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its position in Vista Energy by 47.9% in the 1st quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 3,875,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254,872 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Vista Energy by 61.8% in the 4th quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,857,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,715 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vista Energy by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,304,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,091,000 after purchasing an additional 52,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Vista Energy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,533,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,352,000 after purchasing an additional 114,706 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Vista Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

Vista Energy Stock Performance

VIST stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $26.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 658,777. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.89. Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1 year low of $8.37 and a 1 year high of $28.37. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Vista Energy (NYSE:VIST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $230.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.03 million. Vista Energy had a return on equity of 38.18% and a net margin of 28.33%. Equities analysts predict that Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vista Energy Profile

Vista Energy, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in Latin America. The company's principal assets located in Neuquina basin, Argentina and Vaca Muerta. It also owns producing assets in Argentina and Mexico. In addition, the company involved in drilling and workover activities located in Argentina.

