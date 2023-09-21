VRES Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $17.27 Million (VRS)

VRES (VRS) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last seven days, VRES has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One VRES token can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular exchanges. VRES has a total market cap of $17.27 million and $28,931.65 worth of VRES was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

VRES Token Profile

VRES (CRYPTO:VRS) is a token. It was first traded on May 29th, 2022. VRES’s total supply is 2,500,000,000 tokens. The official message board for VRES is medium.com/@vrshp. VRES’s official Twitter account is @v_carepoint and its Facebook page is accessible here. VRES’s official website is vrs.care.

According to CryptoCompare, “VRES (VRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. VRES has a current supply of 2,500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VRES is 0.00690616 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vrs.care.”

