Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $430.70

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 430.70 ($5.34) and traded as low as GBX 370 ($4.58). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 375 ($4.65), with a volume of 88,517 shares changing hands.

Water Intelligence Stock Down 3.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.77. The company has a market capitalization of £62.14 million, a PE ratio of 2,386.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 420.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 430.29.

Water Intelligence Company Profile

Water Intelligence plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides leak detection and remediation services for potable and non-potable water in the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

