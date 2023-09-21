Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Dell Technologies (DELL)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL):

9/18/2023 – Dell Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $50.00.

9/11/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/7/2023 – Dell Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $45.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $70.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $75.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $50.00 to $68.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $45.00 to $58.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $61.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $57.00 to $69.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00.

9/1/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $62.00 to $74.00.

8/18/2023 – Dell Technologies had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $65.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

DELL stock traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,898,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,420,289. Dell Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.90 and a twelve month high of $72.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.42, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Transactions at Dell Technologies

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 30,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $2,040,612.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 99,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,793,132. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Anthony Charles Whitten sold 107,803 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $5,944,257.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 650,198 shares in the company, valued at $35,851,917.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,995,850 shares of company stock worth $221,526,369 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Dell Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 34,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.10% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

