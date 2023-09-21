WhiteCoin (XWC) Reaches Market Cap of $41.81 Million

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 21st. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $41.81 million and approximately $16.40 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, WhiteCoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One WhiteCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.10 or 0.00244333 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014527 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00015946 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000049 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000463 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003740 BTC.

WhiteCoin Profile

WhiteCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 1st, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 971,792,390 coins and its circulating supply is 764,324,623 coins. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is https://reddit.com/r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Whitecoin is a public chain that utilizes interconnection between blockchains through the innovative Multi Tunnel Blockchain Communication Protocol (MTBCP) protocol.

As an essential part of the Whitecoin ecosystem, it adopts the Random Proof of Stake (RPOS) consensus, Whitecoin Axis, Whitecoin Wallet, decentralized mining pools, and smart contract platforms to build a cross-chain blockchain ecological infrastructure.”

Buying and Selling WhiteCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

