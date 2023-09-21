XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $50.43 Million

XIDO FINANCE (XIDO) traded 8.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. In the last week, XIDO FINANCE has traded down 17.4% against the US dollar. XIDO FINANCE has a total market capitalization of $50.43 million and $573.30 worth of XIDO FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One XIDO FINANCE token can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00006706 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001016 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000028 BTC.

XIDO FINANCE Token Profile

XIDO FINANCE’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. XIDO FINANCE’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,314,463 tokens. XIDO FINANCE’s official Twitter account is @xidofinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for XIDO FINANCE is medium.com/@xidofinance. The official website for XIDO FINANCE is xido.finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “XIDO is decentralized AMM with yield farming incentives, no mints, and a unique token distribution design. Token which adds a governance layer and powers the self-sustaining pools and farms without ever minting a new token.

It is layer protocol for payments specifically built to support the fast-growing DeFi industry using our important technological innovations.”

Buying and Selling XIDO FINANCE

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XIDO FINANCE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XIDO FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase XIDO FINANCE using one of the exchanges listed above.

