Xponance Inc. Acquires 1,614 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,070 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Accenture makes up about 0.6% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $48,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cadence Bank lifted its holdings in Accenture by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 4,999 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. jvl associates llc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.0% during the second quarter. jvl associates llc now owns 3,682 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture by 5.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 758 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.9% during the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Accenture by 1.5% during the second quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.42% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

NYSE ACN traded down $2.91 on Thursday, hitting $313.89. 496,491 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,291,648. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $316.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $297.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $330.43.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Accenture’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 11.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Accenture from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $358.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total transaction of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $403,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,774 shares of company stock valued at $8,138,451 over the last three months. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

