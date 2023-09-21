Xponance Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Xponance Inc. trimmed its position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 18.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,026 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up about 0.5% of Xponance Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $39,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 319,393 shares of company stock valued at $19,467,980 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $57.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,761,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,119,403. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.22. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $54.01 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $250.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.72%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

