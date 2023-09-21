Xponance Inc. Sells 6,062 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Xponance Inc. lowered its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,062 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $24,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 4.1% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Caterpillar by 29.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its position in Caterpillar by 11.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 348,514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,754,000 after buying an additional 35,488 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 106.8% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Caterpillar by 34.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $274.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

NYSE:CAT traded down $5.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 771,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,057,535. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.60 and a 12-month high of $293.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $274.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $139.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The business had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.25, for a total transaction of $2,078,331.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,759,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870 in the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

