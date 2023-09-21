YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Stock Price Up 3.1%

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.34 and last traded at $13.19. Approximately 2,437,474 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average daily volume of 2,198,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.79.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on YPF Sociedad Anónima from $7.30 to $8.30 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com lowered YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.78.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.66 billion. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 9.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 8,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,060 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 109,071 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,624,000 after purchasing an additional 14,548 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,624,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,497,000. Institutional investors own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. Its upstream operations include the exploration, exploitation, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. The company's downstream operations include the refining, marketing, and distribution of oil and petroleum products, as well as petroleum derivatives, such as petrochemicals, hydrocarbons, non-fossil fuels, biofuels, and related components; and production of hydrocarbons electric power.

