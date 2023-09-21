Zilliqa Price Tops $0.0173 on Top Exchanges (ZIL)

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 21st. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0173 or 0.00000065 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $273.88 million and approximately $1.53 billion worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zilliqa Coin Profile

Zilliqa launched on September 15th, 2017. Zilliqa’s total supply is 18,090,327,430 coins and its circulating supply is 15,867,699,447 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com. Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Zilliqa is blog.zilliqa.com. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is https://reddit.com/r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that uses sharding and pBFT consensus to ensure security. It has Scilla, a safety-focused language for its smart contracts that can identify and eliminate security vulnerabilities. The platform was created by a team from the National University of Singapore. It aims to transform digital infrastructure across industries and communities by providing a fast, secure and cost-effective blockchain platform, suitable for developing decentralized applications in finance, gaming, and digital advertising.”

