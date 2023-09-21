Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.47-$7.57 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.39 billion-$7.43 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.40 billion.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBH. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $116.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $157.00 price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $145.16.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 1.1 %

ZBH opened at $120.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.92, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.44. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $149.25.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 EPS. Analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Zimmer Biomet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Arthur J. Higgins bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $115.61 per share, for a total transaction of $115,610.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,400 shares in the company, valued at $393,074. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zimmer Biomet news, Director Robert Hagemann bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $116.48 per share, with a total value of $232,960.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,920. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $115.61 per share, with a total value of $115,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,074. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 5,300 shares of company stock worth $619,090 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Zimmer Biomet

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter worth $111,000. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.1% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 11,072 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 153.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after buying an additional 5,942 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 30,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,918,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 41,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,224 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

