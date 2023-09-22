42-coin (42) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $1.34 Million

42-coin (42) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. One 42-coin coin can now be purchased for about $31,929.64 or 1.20213326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, 42-coin has traded up 15.5% against the US dollar. 42-coin has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and approximately $152.29 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.35 or 0.00242267 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00014569 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00015932 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000050 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000470 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org.

Buying and Selling 42-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42's.42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 42-coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 42-coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

