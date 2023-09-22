43,687 Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Purchased by Cordatus Wealth Management LLC

Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 43,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,011,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $284,000. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 10,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Citigroup by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of C traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.46. 4,466,543 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,288,768. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $53.23. The stock has a market cap of $80.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 10.24% and a return on equity of 6.80%. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on C shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

