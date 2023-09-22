4J Wealth Management LLC Has $5.31 Million Stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

4J Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 231,988 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.2% of 4J Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. 4J Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 291,000,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,611,529,000 after buying an additional 87,792,578 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,374,000 after buying an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,306,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,084 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS:GOVT traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.12. 20,372,997 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.93.
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile
The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
