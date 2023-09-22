65,108 Shares in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Bought by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 85.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 46.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 75.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total transaction of $1,033,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at $6,637,932. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 13,816 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $549,738.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,058 shares in the company, valued at $4,737,317.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.75, for a total value of $1,033,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,637,932. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

USB traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 4,169,751 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,133,712. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.90. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.17 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on USB. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.