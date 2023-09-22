Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,925 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth $32,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.82.

Insider Activity at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $1,092,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $1,092,312.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $6,829,785.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.76, for a total transaction of $5,688,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,775,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,759,948.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.4 %

ABT traded down $0.39 on Friday, reaching $98.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,871,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $93.25 and a 1 year high of $115.83. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.60 and its 200 day moving average is $105.12. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.68.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.03. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The business had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.62%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

