ABCMETA 24 Hour Volume Reaches $6.74 (META)

ABCMETA (META) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 22nd. During the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $612,319.66 and $6.74 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,548.57 or 1.00046696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000613 USD and is down -5.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $123.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

