Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 16.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 44,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,698 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $13,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. United Bank boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 2,969 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Weitz Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 1st quarter worth about $1,805,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,292 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 441,451 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,871,000 after purchasing an additional 225,943 shares during the last quarter. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Societe Generale raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.95.

In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,151,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.60, for a total transaction of $2,244,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 36,034 shares in the company, valued at $11,552,500.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,774 shares of company stock worth $8,138,451 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ACN stock traded up $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $317.39. The company had a trading volume of 696,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,290,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.22. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $330.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.31.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.23. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

