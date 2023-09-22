AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6.50

AirBoss of America Corp. (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.50 and traded as low as C$4.65. AirBoss of America shares last traded at C$4.67, with a volume of 21,642 shares.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BOS. National Bankshares decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$11.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Pi Financial cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. CIBC decreased their target price on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut AirBoss of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on AirBoss of America from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$125.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.39%.

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: AirBoss Defense Group, Rubber Solutions, and Engineered Products. The AirBoss Defense Group segment develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare protective equipment, personal respiratory protective products, rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, and cold weather combat footwear, as well as chemical, biological, radioactive, and nuclear and explosive protective equipment for military, law enforcement, healthcare and industrial providers, and first responders.

