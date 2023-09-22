Alight (NYSE:ALIT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.62-$0.67 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.47 billion-$3.51 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.50 billion.

Alight Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of ALIT stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Alight has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $806.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.54 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 7.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALIT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Alight in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Alight in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Alight from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alight from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.00.

Insider Transactions at Alight

In related news, major shareholder Holdings I/Ii Gp L. Blackstone sold 14,704,603 shares of Alight stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.98, for a total value of $117,342,731.94. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,943.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Alight by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Alight in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Alight in the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alight Company Profile

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing that helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture. The company is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

Featured Stories

