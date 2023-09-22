Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $39.77

Amada Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $39.77 and last traded at $39.77, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $39.77.

Amada Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.27.

Amada (OTCMKTS:AMDLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. Amada had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $630.40 million during the quarter.

Amada Company Profile

Amada Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, sells, leases, repairs, maintains, checks, and inspects metalworking machinery, software, and peripheral equipment in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers sheet metal fabrication machines, including laser machines, punch and laser combination machines, turret punch presses, press brakes, bending robots, and welders, as well as software solutions; general fabrication machines, such as shearing and deburring machines, corner shear, iron worker, AMS SPACE series, horizontal benders, tapping and fastener insertion machines, and environment related products; cutting fluids, lubricants, and other consumables; and a range of tools for bending and punching.

