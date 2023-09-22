Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Sells $69,240.00 in Stock

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.48, for a total transaction of $69,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,750,889.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Adam Selipsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 15th, Adam Selipsky sold 70,056 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $9,798,032.16.

On Monday, July 24th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.48, for a total value of $64,740.00.

On Thursday, July 6th, Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of Amazon.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total value of $64,085.00.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $129.12. 56,375,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,673,602. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $135.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $145.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $134.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.54 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 2.43%. Equities research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amazon.com from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.22.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMZN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 151 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 289 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Planning LLC now owns 349 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 616 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archetype Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Archetype Wealth Partners now owns 169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.96% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

(Get Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Read More

