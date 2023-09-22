AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $10.00 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.

AMEN Properties Stock Up 0.8 %

OTCMKTS:AMEN traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.76. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $721.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.81.

AMEN Properties Company Profile

AMEN Properties, Inc owns oil and gas royalty and working interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It holds interests in oil gas and gas royalties through its ownership of SFF Royalty, LLC; and 100% interests in SFF Production, LLC. The company was formerly known as Crosswalk.com, Inc and changed its name to AMEN Properties, Inc in October 2002.

