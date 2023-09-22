AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN) Plans $10.00 Quarterly Dividend

AMEN Properties, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMEN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 21st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 10.00 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 13th. This represents a $40.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th.
AMEN Properties Stock Up 0.8 %
OTCMKTS:AMEN traded up $3.75 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $488.76. 1 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101. AMEN Properties has a 1 year low of $436.00 and a 1 year high of $721.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $509.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.81.
AMEN Properties Company Profile
