Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Shares Down 3.2%

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 3.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.36. 261,568 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 418,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on USAS. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $0.90 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Friday, August 18th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th.

The company has a market cap of $78.80 million, a PE ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.80 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 34.28% and a negative net margin of 58.74%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Americas Silver Corp will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USAS. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 180.2% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Americas Silver by 183.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Americas Silver by 150.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Americas Silver in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 17.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

