AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) versus Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) Head-To-Head Contrast

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) and Femasys (NASDAQ:FEMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AngioDynamics and Femasys’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AngioDynamics $338.75 million 0.82 -$52.44 million ($1.32) -5.32 Femasys $1.21 million 3.86 -$11.39 million ($0.96) -0.32

Femasys has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AngioDynamics. AngioDynamics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Femasys, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AngioDynamics 0 0 2 0 3.00 Femasys 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AngioDynamics and Femasys, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

AngioDynamics presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, suggesting a potential upside of 135.04%. Femasys has a consensus target price of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 2,319.35%. Given Femasys’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Femasys is more favorable than AngioDynamics.

Profitability

This table compares AngioDynamics and Femasys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AngioDynamics -15.48% -0.61% -0.44% Femasys -978.86% -80.14% -71.98%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.5% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Femasys shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of AngioDynamics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.4% of Femasys shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

AngioDynamics has a beta of 0.61, meaning that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Femasys has a beta of 0.12, meaning that its share price is 88% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc. provides invasive medical devices used by professional healthcare providers for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease and oncology in the United States and internationally. It offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium for treatment of peripheral arterial disease. The company's thrombus management portfolio includes AlphaVac system, an emergent mechanical aspiration device that eliminates the need for perfusionist support; thrombolytic catheters that are used to deliver thrombolytic agents, which are drugs to dissolve blood clots in hemodialysis access grafts, arteries, veins, and surgical bypass grafts; and AngioVac circuit is indicated for extracorporeal circulatory support for periods of up to six hours including off-the-shelf pump, filter, and reinfusion cannula, to facilitate venous drainage as part of an extracorporeal bypass procedure. In addition, it offers NanoKnife IRE Ablation System, an alternative to traditional thermal ablation for the surgical ablation of soft tissue; and peripheral products, which includes angiographic catheters and diagnostic and interventional guidewires, percutaneous drainage catheters, and coaxial micro-introducer kits used during peripheral diagnostic and interventional procedures. The company also provides drainage catheters for multi-purpose/general, nephrostomy, and biliary drainage; micro Access kits provides interventional physicians a smaller introducer system for minimally invasive procedures; VenaCure EVLT system that are used in endovascular laser procedures to treat superficial venous disease; and Solero MTA System includes solero microwave generator and the specially designed solero MW applicators. AngioDynamics, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.

About Femasys

Femasys Inc., a biomedical company, develops novel solutions for women's healthcare market in the United States and internationally. The company provides FemVue saline-air device, a contrast-generating product in the United States, Canada, Japan, and Hong Kong; FemCath, a cornual balloon catheter, a single intrauterine directional delivery product that allows for selective evaluation of an individual fallopian tube; and FemCerv, a biopsy device for endocervical curettage, which can be used to sample cervical cells and tissue circumferentially with sample containment within the device to minimize contamination. It also develops permanent birth control solutions, such as FemBloc and FemChec; FemaSeed, an artificial insemination solution; and FemEMB, a product candidate for endometrial sampling in support of uterine cancer detection testing. In addition, the company provides non-surgical product technologies. It offers its infertility products to obstetrics-gynecological physicians, related healthcare professionals, women's healthcare provider organizations, and reproductive endocrinologists. Femasys Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Suwanee, Georgia.

