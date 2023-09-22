Ankr (ANKR) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $10.55 Million

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 22nd. During the last week, Ankr has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One Ankr token can now be purchased for $0.0194 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $193.55 million and $10.55 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00008646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020982 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00016744 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00014546 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,548.57 or 1.00046696 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002411 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) is a token. Its launch date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ankr is www.ankr.com. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01912252 USD and is down -1.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 240 active market(s) with $10,653,584.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

