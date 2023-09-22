Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Increased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,752,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 983,146 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 3.1% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $1,038,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACGL. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,440 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 19,678 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund purchased a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,497,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $809,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the second quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ACGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.55.

ACGL stock traded up $0.91 on Friday, reaching $81.20. 362,051 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,938,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $77.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.62. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $41.05 and a 12 month high of $84.83.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

