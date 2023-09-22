Arden Trust Co Buys 1,317 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Arden Trust Co owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 16,086.2% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,831,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 10,765,018 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,770,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,328,000 after acquiring an additional 416,979 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after purchasing an additional 125,724 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,146,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,380,000 after purchasing an additional 21,208 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,878,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,150,000 after purchasing an additional 102,106 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Price Performance

MTUM stock traded down $2.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.11. 229,897 shares of the company traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $81.37 and a 52-week high of $113.60. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

