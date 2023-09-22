Arden Trust Co Has $14.34 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Arden Trust Co lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 197,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,287 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.4% of Arden Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $14,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after acquiring an additional 52,604,309 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,114,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,089 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after buying an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,593,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,877,000 after buying an additional 294,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,757,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,566,000 after buying an additional 582,697 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $71.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,718,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,126,646. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $65.96 and a twelve month high of $79.49. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.64.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.