Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Arden Trust Co cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 15.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,033 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 8,495 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Williams Companies by 96,588.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,423,739 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,086,641,000 after purchasing an additional 63,358,143 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 31,131,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,224,000 after buying an additional 4,112,024 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,242,720 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $894,796,000 after acquiring an additional 273,005 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 4.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 22,064,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,835,000 after acquiring an additional 930,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,750,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $649,796,000 after acquiring an additional 136,216 shares during the period. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $237,369.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 226,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,109. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,193 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $237,369.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 226,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,490,109. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $230,208.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 234,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,493,312. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WMB. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC started coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.27.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on WMB

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,830,095. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.57. The company has a market capitalization of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.18. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.80 and a 1 year high of $35.46.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.35% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is presently 82.11%.

About Williams Companies

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.