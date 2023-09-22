Arden Trust Co Sells 381 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,505 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 381 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 26.5% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Netflix by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 480,044 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $179,820,000 after purchasing an additional 84,179 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,922 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.9% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 36,336 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $13,610,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,808 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $382.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,683,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,935,158. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.73 and a 12-month high of $485.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $426.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $385.75. The firm has a market cap of $169.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.20 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total value of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 125,377 shares of company stock valued at $54,547,674. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Netflix in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Netflix from $350.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $430.12.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

